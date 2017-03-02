March Matching Campaign Fills Food Shelves

Any food or money donated to area food shelves around the state, starting today until the end of the month, will have an even greater reach. The Minnesota Food Share March Campaign is looking to bring in more for those in need.

The Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches solicits donations from a variety of sources to partially match this month’s contributions to 300 panties statewide. Based on their size and how much they were able to bring in, the Bemidji Community Food Shelf received a 10% match last year.

While food donations are greatly appreciated, the majority of the site’s food is purchased by the organization. Though a distribution center, every dollar they receive can buy roughly four meals.

They need to keep the shelves stocked for the 70 families who come by each day relying on the resource to get by. Wayne Haugen says he’s happy to see people using the resource during rough times.

June will be the busiest month – when the food pantry sees an increase in clients. But donations don’t increase as well. Mary Mitchell, the site’s director, says that people tend to think about hunger the most during the cold months, not necessarily during the summer.

While many people help out in a variety of ways, the food shelf is always looking for additional help.

A sleigh ride to benefit the Bemidji Community Food Shelf will be held at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds on Sunday, March 5th from 1 to 4 PM. The rides will be given in exchange for food and monetary donations.