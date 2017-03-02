DONATE

LPTV NEWS

March Matching Campaign Fills Food Shelves

Mal Meyer
Mar. 1 2017
Leave a Comment

Any food or money donated to area food shelves around the state, starting today until the end of the month, will have an even greater reach. The Minnesota Food Share March Campaign is looking to bring in more for those in need.

The Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches solicits donations from a variety of sources to partially match this month’s contributions to 300 panties statewide. Based on their size and how much they were able to bring in, the Bemidji Community Food Shelf received a 10% match last year.

While food donations are greatly appreciated, the majority of the site’s food is purchased by the organization. Though a distribution center, every dollar they receive can buy roughly four meals.

They need to keep the shelves stocked for the 70 families who come by each day relying on the resource to get by. Wayne Haugen says he’s happy to see people using the resource during rough times.

June will be the busiest month – when the food pantry sees an increase in clients. But donations don’t increase as well. Mary Mitchell, the site’s director, says that people tend to think about hunger the most during the cold months, not necessarily during the summer.

While many people help out in a variety of ways, the food shelf is always looking for additional help.

A sleigh ride to benefit the Bemidji Community Food Shelf will be held at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds on Sunday, March 5th from 1 to 4 PM. The rides will be given in exchange for food and monetary donations.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Welcomes New President

Posted on Feb. 20 2017 by

Students Stuff A Truck For 25th Year

Posted on Nov. 18 2016 by

Harvest Ball To Benefit Thousands Of Families

Posted on Nov. 2 2016 by

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Recieves Grant

Posted on Dec. 14 2015 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Gramma Bette said

Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More

Parenting Pod said

What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More

LilaStern said

We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

0

Crosby-Ironton Gearing Up For Playoff Run

It’s been no secret this basketball season that the 2016-17 edition of the Crosby-Ironton boys basketball team is outstanding. At an astounding
Posted on Mar. 1 2017

Recently Added

Crosby-Ironton Gearing Up For Playoff Run

Posted on Mar. 1 2017

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Cheesy Pear Sandwich

Posted on Mar. 1 2017

Foster Parent Facing Two Charges In Death Of Two Year Old

Posted on Mar. 1 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.