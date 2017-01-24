DONATE

Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Death Of His Foster Child

Mal Meyer
Jan. 24 2017
A Bemidji man waived his right to a trial in the death of his foster child when he pleaded guilty in court on Friday.

By entering the plea, Nathan Daniel Jackson will be sentenced one felony count of manslaughter due to culpable negligence. He was originally charged with manslaughter due to culpable negligence, along with a count of second degree manslaughter.

On June 5, 2016, Bemidji Police went to Jackson’s property for a call of an unresponsive child. Kira Friedman, 2, was found on her bed. Responding officers noted several bruised and superficial lacerations, as well as a pink/red liquid coming off her nose.

Jackson told officers that the child had defecated herself and he left her alone in the shower to wash off. He then went to make some toast and change the laundry.

When he returned, he found her slumped in a laundry basket that was left in the shower with Friedman. The basket was described as a plastic tote that had filled with water. An autopsy found that the child had died from drowning.

Jackson will not be able to have any contact with his biological children.

A sentencing hearing for Jackson is set to be held on February 24th.

He could face up to 10 years in jail, a $20,000 fine, or both.

Mal Meyer
