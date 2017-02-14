Man Injured In Snowmobile Crash

A man was injured on Gull Lake in Brainerd during a snowmobile crash.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrived to the scene and found an adult injured from a crash, according to the Brainerd Dispatch. The unidentified man was taken to the shore where he was transported by North Memorial Ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center.

The man sustained non-life threatening injuries. It is unclear if the man was driving the snowmobile.

Lake Shore Police Department, Nisswa Fire Department and North Memorial Ambulance responded to the incident.