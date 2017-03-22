Man Charged With Burglary Of Multiple Businesses

A Swatara man is charged with Burglary in the Third Degree stemming from allegations he burglarized multiple businesses in Grand Rapids and Deer River, Minnesota, according to the Itasca County Attorney John J. Muhar.

Michael Gerard Hanson, 59, appeared in Itasca County District Court where his bail was set in the amount of $200,000 without conditions or $100,000 with conditions.

Between Aug. 2016 and Jan. 2017 officers received a report of a burglary from Grand Rapids State Bank, Pizza Works, Lakeview Salon, Shaw Florist Shop and the attempted burglary of Dotties Caf in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. There was also a report of burglary of Deer River Floral Shop in Deer River, Minnesota.

Hanson’s next court appearance is set for March 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.