Man Arrested For Counterfeit $100 Bills
Businesses in Benton County are being asked to see if they recently received any counterfeit $100 bills.
On Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy pulled over and arrested 53-year-old James Meyer on for possession of counterfeit money. Prior to being pulled over he was seen throwing something out of his vehicle’s window. Investigators later found a tissue containing several counterfeit bills.
Earlier that same day two businesses had reported a man trying to use fake bills.
Authorities think Meyer may have tried to pass the fake money off at other businesses.
Anyone who thinks that they may have received a counterfeit bill is urged to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 320-968-7201.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More
What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More
We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More
Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More