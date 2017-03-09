Man Arrested For Counterfeit $100 Bills

Businesses in Benton County are being asked to see if they recently received any counterfeit $100 bills.

On Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy pulled over and arrested 53-year-old James Meyer on for possession of counterfeit money. Prior to being pulled over he was seen throwing something out of his vehicle’s window. Investigators later found a tissue containing several counterfeit bills.

Earlier that same day two businesses had reported a man trying to use fake bills.

Authorities think Meyer may have tried to pass the fake money off at other businesses.

Anyone who thinks that they may have received a counterfeit bill is urged to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 320-968-7201.