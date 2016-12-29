Man and Woman Cause Flight To Return Back to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
A man and woman said to be causing a disturbance on a Delta Air Lines flight forced to the pilot to return to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport where the two were arrested and removed from the plane. The flight to Los Angeles took off Wednesday night, but returned to the Twin Cities airport about an hour later. Authorities say the couple refused to follow flight crew instructions and became disruptive.
