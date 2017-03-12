Magic Moments: Best of 50’s Pop
Wednesday, March 22 at 7pm
Phyllis McGuire, Pat Boone and Nick Clooney host this nostalgic trip back to the 1950s. The program’s mix of live performance and archival footage takes viewers back to the era’s pop music days with classic moments from Patti Page, Perry Como, Debbie Reynolds, the McGuire Sisters and more.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More
What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More
We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More
Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More