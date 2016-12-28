LPTV Brings Quality Programing On Your TV Screen, On The Go

- Home
- Support
- Lakeland News
- Local Programs
- Watch Online
- Schedule
- Community
- Shop
- About
Over the 36 years that LPTV has been on the air, we’ve worked to bring North Central residents high quality programming. Most recently, our viewers have become increasing mobile and looking to get their favorite shows on the go. Here’s a look at how we’ve grown to fit your needs over the years.
Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.
Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More
Very informative... Read More
Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More
I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More