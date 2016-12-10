Local Woman One Of Two Quilt Appraisers In The State

“I love all kinds of quilts,” said quilt appraiser Sue Harmon.

Quilting has a rich tradition in Sue Harmon’s family history. She had a grandmother and a great grandmother that did quilting. At one point she didn’t know much about quilting until she inherited quilts from them.

“I started lecturing with quilts I had received and then I had friends that started going to auctions saying you need this quilt can I bid on it for you?” said Harmon.

Certified since 1997 in the American Quilters Society Harmon is one of two quilt appraisers in the state of Minnesota. Harmon does appraisals at quilt shows and in her studio.

“The purpose of the appraisal is, is it for replacement value is it for market value or are they donating it,” said Harmon.

“I look at edging. I look at the construction. I look at the condition of the quilt before I can come up with any type of value,” said Harmon.

There are several reasons why a person should get a new or old quilt appraised. Some insurance companies will not honor what your quilt is worth. They may ask for receipts for the fabrics.

“Quilts get lost in shipping if you’re shipping to a show or to a grandchild in California. They get stolen from shows. It’s just real important to have a value on that quilt,” said Harmon.

Antique quilts vary and Harmon generally doesn’t appraise a quilt valued at less than $300. She’s appraised quilts in excess of $12,000.

“To determine the value something that is only three colors and minimally quilted is not going to be as valuable as something that has intricate piecing and lots and lots of fabrics,” said Harmon.

Harmon carries her family tradition and has taught for of her grandchildren how to quilt. She has plenty of projects to keep her busy for the next twenty years.