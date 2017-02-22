Local Teen Receives Highest Honor From Boys & Girls Club
The Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji area announced their Youth of the Year award winner. Rhea Holleman, 14, received the highest honor awarded to a Boys & Girls Club member after showing leadership in the family, school and community, moral character and life goals.
As a member for seven years Holleman is currently a student at Bemidji High School and looks at the Club as a second family. She also spends her time volunteering with the Club and several other non-profits in Bemidji. After graduation in three years Holleman plans to attend Bemidji State University.
“I love working with the younger kids and creating a fun environment for them. I look for opportunities to improve my leadership skills and help guide other Club members in a positive way,” said Holleman.
In March, Holleman will compete at the Boys & Girls Club’s State Youth of the Year competition in Minneapolis and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. She then can compete for Midwest Region Youth of the Year and an additional $10,000 scholarship.
The National Youth of the Year will receive an additional scholarship of up to $50,000 and will have the opportunity to meet with the President of the United States in the White House, in September.
