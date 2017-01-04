Local Company Receives Community Award

Northland Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol is the winner of the local 2016 Touchstone Energy Community Award from the Beltrami Electric Cooperative. The Touchstone Energy Community Award recognizes organizations for outstanding contributions to their community.

Tammy Rogers of Bemidji nominated Northland Composite Squadron and their application will now be submitted for the statewide Minnesota Touchstone Energy Community Award committee.

The statewide recipient will be selected from other local award winners throughout Minnesota and the overall winner receives $1,000 for a community cause of their choice.

The award will be presented next month during the Minnesota Rural Electric Association’s annual meeting in St. Paul.