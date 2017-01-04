DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Local Company Receives Community Award

Haydee Clotter
Jan. 4 2017
Leave a Comment

Photo courtesy of Beltrami Cooperative Inc.

Northland Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol is the winner of the local 2016 Touchstone Energy Community Award from the Beltrami Electric Cooperative. The Touchstone Energy Community Award recognizes organizations for outstanding contributions to their community.

Tammy Rogers of Bemidji nominated Northland Composite Squadron and their application will now be submitted for the statewide Minnesota Touchstone Energy Community Award committee.

The statewide recipient will be selected from other local award winners throughout Minnesota and the overall winner receives $1,000 for a community cause of their choice.

The award will be presented next month during the Minnesota Rural Electric Association’s annual meeting in St. Paul.

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Power Outage Reported In Northwest Bemidji

Posted on Sep. 21 2016 by

The World of Electricity

Posted on Apr. 7 2015 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More

E. K. Rothermel said

I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More

0

Outdoor Rinks Close Due To Cold

The arctic cold fronts have made their way to Bemidji and now outdoor rinks and warming houses will temporary close. According to the Parks and
Posted on Jan. 4 2017

Recently Added

Outdoor Rinks Close Due To Cold

Posted on Jan. 4 2017

Snowmobile Accident Victim Identified

Posted on Jan. 4 2017

Clearbrook Representative Sworn Into Office

Posted on Jan. 4 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.