Local Company Receives Community Award
Northland Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol is the winner of the local 2016 Touchstone Energy Community Award from the Beltrami Electric Cooperative. The Touchstone Energy Community Award recognizes organizations for outstanding contributions to their community.
Tammy Rogers of Bemidji nominated Northland Composite Squadron and their application will now be submitted for the statewide Minnesota Touchstone Energy Community Award committee.
The statewide recipient will be selected from other local award winners throughout Minnesota and the overall winner receives $1,000 for a community cause of their choice.
The award will be presented next month during the Minnesota Rural Electric Association’s annual meeting in St. Paul.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More
Very informative... Read More
Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More
I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More