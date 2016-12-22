DONATE

Local Churches Manage Schedules For Christmas Day Services

Josh Peterson
Dec. 21 2016
For some, Christmas just became more complicated. With this holy day landing on a Sunday some people may need some help from a shepherd or maybe will need to find a star to follow to be able to find a church that will be open on Sunday.

Some churches across the country are canceling their Christmas day services so that their church members can be at home, focusing not so much on filling the seats in the church but on families.

It is a debate across the nation, should there be Sunday church services on Christmas day? At First Lutheran Church in Bemidji a special holiday schedule was designed so that the importance of family and the Christmas season can be shared.

Many of the churches we contacted in the area have also adopted special holiday schedules, most having regularly scheduled Christmas Eve services on Saturday and one service on Christmas day Sunday. For Crossroads Church this is an opportunity to reach out to new people.

For a look at the Bemidji area church service schedules click the following links:

http://www.trinitybemidji.com/home

http://www.bethelbemidji.org

http://www.fbcbemidji.org

http://firstpresbji.com

https://bemidjiumc.com

http://stphilipsbemidji.org

http://www.bemidjicovenant.com

http://www.smlcbemidji.org

http://www.crossroadsnorth.org

http://www.bemidjibaptist.com

http://www.flcbemidji.org

http://www.calvarybemidji.org

http://www.efcbemidji.org

