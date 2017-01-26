Legislature Passes Health Care Relief Bill
Legislation that shaves hundreds of dollars off skyrocketing health insurance premiums is making its way to Governor Mark Dayton’s desk.
The Senate approved the relief bill for an estimated 125,000 residents, and the House overwhelmingly approved the package.
Dayton has indicated he’ll sign it, but some Democrats have expressed concern about an included measure that allows for-profit insurers to start selling plans in Minnesota.
The package provides a 25-percent premium reduction to Minnesotans who do not qualify for MNsure tax credits on the individual market. It also includes reforms to preserve care for those receiving life-saving treatments and increase competition and consumer choice moving forward.
“We spent all fall talking about making improvements in health care a priority and it took less than a month for us to get a bill with key first steps on the governor’s desk for him to sign,” said Rep. Matt Bliss, R-Pennington.
The bill passed both bodies with bipartisan support and Governor Mark Dayton is expected to sign it.
