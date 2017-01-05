DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Leech Lake Bands Together To Discuss New Oil Pipeline

Mal Meyer
Jan. 4 2017
Leave a Comment

A thorough evaluation of the proposed Line Three replacement project is underway. In the coming months, area Native American tribal bands will weigh in on the oil pipeline that may come through their reservations. Leech Lake members met to discuss their concerns Wednesday night.

While the proposed route would not come through Cass Lake, the current line running through the Leech Lake reservation will have to be deactivated. This route could change however, through the environmental review process.

760,000 barrels a day– that’s what they’re trying to send our way,” said Winona LaDuke, the executive director of Honor The Earth, a Native-led environmental group. “Just in case anyone wants to know, [that’s] tar sands. Tar sands.”

Organizers hope that people use the meetings to get a better understanding of what the pipeline could mean for the area.

“We just want to make sure the community is empowered and that they have all the information they need to make solid statements as to what they want for their community,” said Levi Brown, the Leech Lake Environmental Land director.

Attendees were able to ask questions about the process. One member wanted more information about the regulatory process and how that could potentially be changed.

“Has there been any legislative activity at the state level that has been conducted?” asked Alan Roy, a White Earth tribal member.

One woman expressed the need to get others involved in the meetings. She said that many questioned where protestors were before making camp at Standing Rock over the Dakota Access Pipeline. She wanted people to know that they were attending the public discussions.

“I think that we need to get bus loads of people to these three meetings coming up,” said Tami Liberty, a White Earth tribal member. “That many or more.”

Formal meetings to be held in Cass Lake, Ball Club and Bena will be gathered for tribal record. They will also be submitted for the Environmental Impact Statement.

“Tonight is about getting the information, ponder your thoughts, write a statement and then you’re going to make it in February,” said Annie Humphrey, the Leech Lake organizer for Honor The Earth.

Leech Lake and other area tribes have previously stated their opposition to the pipeline.

The next meeting will be held on February 1st at the Cass Lake Facility Center.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Zebra Mussels Found In Leech Lake

Posted on Dec. 8 2016 by

Activist Winona LaDuke Visits Central Lakes College

Posted on Nov. 22 2016 by

Police To Use Sonar To Find Missing Teen

Posted on Nov. 17 2016 by

Police Are Looking For A Missing Cass Lake Girl

Posted on Nov. 11 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More

E. K. Rothermel said

I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More

0

After Snowfall, Bemidji Ordinance Requires Residents To Clear Sidewalks

When it’s January in Minnesota, certain things come to mind, the cold, the snow, and the shoveling. Bemidji city ordinance requires that property
Posted on Jan. 4 2017

Recently Added

After Snowfall, Bemidji Ordinance Requires Residents To Clear Sidewalks

Posted on Jan. 4 2017

Mount Ski Gull Participates In Statewide Scavenger Hunt

Posted on Jan. 4 2017

Pequot Lakes Eyes Another State Tournament Berth

Posted on Jan. 4 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.