DONATE

LPTV NEWS
Crosby Mayor Arrested

Lawmakers Receive Pay Increase

Josh Peterson
Mar. 10 2017
Leave a Comment

Minnesota lawmakers will get a hefty raise after a newly created citizen council voted to increase the Legislature’s pay by 45 percent.

The Legislative Salary Council voted 13-1 Friday to increase lawmaker’s pay to $45,000, their first raise since 1999. That’s up from $31,000, a sum that doesn’t include daily expenses and travel reimbursements that can add thousands of dollars to their paychecks.

The raise takes effect July 1.

Minnesota voters created the citizen council in November by approving a constitutional amendment that removed lawmakers’ power to set their own pay. It came after years of stalled efforts at the Legislature to increase pay amid fear of political backlash.

But the Legislature still has to approve the extra state $2.8 million of state money necessary to cover their larger paychecks.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Governor Mark Dayton Back To Work After Surgery

Posted on Mar. 10 2017 by

Minnesota Lost Over 8,000 Jobs In January

Posted on Mar. 10 2017 by

Peterson Named Winner Of “Hotdish Off”

Posted on Mar. 9 2017 by

Standardized Tests Questioned

Posted on Mar. 7 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Gramma Bette said

Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More

Parenting Pod said

What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More

LilaStern said

We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

0

Bemidji Police Still Seeking Public’s Assistance In Locating Tilander

The Bemidji Police Department continues to seek the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Gary Allen Tilander. Gary left the 600 block of
Posted on Mar. 10 2017

Recently Added

Bemidji Police Still Seeking Public's Assistance In Locating Tilander

Posted on Mar. 10 2017

More Ice Rescues On Leech Lake

Posted on Mar. 10 2017

Crosby Mayor Arrested

Posted on Mar. 10 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.