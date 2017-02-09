DONATE

Convicted Rose Downwind Killer Sentenced

Law Enforcement Seeks Additional Help In Death Of Terry Brisk

Feb. 9 2017
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for the public’s assistance in the investigation of Terrence “Terry” Brisk’s death that occurred on Monday November 7th, 2016.

The Sheriff’s Office is joining with the statewide nonprofit Crime Stoppers of Minnesota to invite the public to come forward easily and anonymously with any information, large or small, about this case. Crime Stoppers will forward the information to the investigators while preserving the anonymity of any person submitting information.

Sheriff Larsen states that there is up to a $30,000 reward from local donors for information that leads to the arrest of the person who shot and killed Terrence Brisk.

In addition, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Winchester Model AE 30-30 lever action rifle belonging to Terrence Brisk. The rifle is described as an older model, with a wooden stock and forearm with no sling attached.

Terrence Brisk was known to carry the rifle in the woods while hunting and at this point in the investigation it has not been located.

If you have information about this case you can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org; by calling the toll free number 1-800- 222-TIPS [8477] from anywhere in Minnesota; by installing the Submit a Tip APP on any smartphone; or by sending a text message beginning with TIP674 to CRIMES [274637].

All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 from them if your information leads to an arrest.

Red Lake Schools Restrict Movement After Comments Regarding School Shooting

Movement in schools in the Red Lake School District was restricted today after a school resource officer learned that Beltrami County received a
Posted on Feb. 9 2017

