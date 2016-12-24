Lakland Currents 1006 – Logging and Timber Industry in Northern Minnesota
On this episode of Lakeland Currents, host Bethany Wesley welcomes to the program Wayne Brandt, Executive Vice President of Minnesota Forest Industries and the Minnesota Timber Producers Association. Together, they will be discussing the logging and timber industry and its impact on our local economies and communities here in northern Minnesota. Wayne has served on numerous forestry and natural resource-related committees in the private and public sectors and is currently a gubernatorial appointee to the Minnesota Forest Resources Council.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More
Very informative... Read More
Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More
I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More