Lakland Currents 1006 – Logging and Timber Industry in Northern Minnesota

On this episode of Lakeland Currents, host Bethany Wesley welcomes to the program Wayne Brandt, Executive Vice President of Minnesota Forest Industries and the Minnesota Timber Producers Association. Together, they will be discussing the logging and timber industry and its impact on our local economies and communities here in northern Minnesota. Wayne has served on numerous forestry and natural resource-related committees in the private and public sectors and is currently a gubernatorial appointee to the Minnesota Forest Resources Council.

