Lakeland Currents: Local Entrepreneurs
Friday, March 17 at 8pm
Ray Gildow welcomes Mike and Mary Ives, owners of the Timberlake Lodge and Hotel. Together, they will discuss what it means to be a business entrepreneur in our communities here in north central Minnesota. What are the unique opportunities and challenges that exist here for new and growing business owners? What sort of skills and mindset does it require to develop new local business? We’ll examine these and other questions related to small business owners and their impact on economic development.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More
What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More
We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More
Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More