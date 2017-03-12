Lakeland Currents: Local Entrepreneurs

Friday, March 17 at 8pm

Ray Gildow welcomes Mike and Mary Ives, owners of the Timberlake Lodge and Hotel. Together, they will discuss what it means to be a business entrepreneur in our communities here in north central Minnesota. What are the unique opportunities and challenges that exist here for new and growing business owners? What sort of skills and mindset does it require to develop new local business? We’ll examine these and other questions related to small business owners and their impact on economic development.