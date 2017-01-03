Lakeland Currents: Early Childhood Education

Friday, January 6 at 8pm

In August, Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton announced that 74 school districts and charter schools would benefit from $25 million in new state funding, allowing more than 3,300 4-year-olds to attend voluntary pre-kindergarten programs free of charge. The expansion of the state’s pre-kindergarten funding aims to prepare Minnesota’s youngest learners for academic success. More than 180 school districts and charter schools applied for funds, but 60 percent did not receive the state aid.