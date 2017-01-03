Lakeland Currents: An Economic Overview of North Central Minnesota
Friday, January 13 at 8pm
Ray Gildow welcomes Brigid Tuck, Economic Impact Analyst with the University of Minnesota Extension. Together they will discuss how communities utilize economic data and research to expand and enhance their local business development. Also, they will focus on the economic diversity that is unique to our region and how to best make targeted investments to support communities.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More
Very informative... Read More
Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More
I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More