Lakeland Currents 1013 – All Things Fishing
Ray Gildow welcomes Tony Roach, professional fishing guide from Moose Lake, Minnesota. Together, they’ll discuss the amount of work and dedication it takes to become a professional angler and guide here in Minnesota. Also, as a member of the Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee, Tony is able to lend some insight into the status of that lake and what the future looks like for sport fishing on Mille Lacs.
