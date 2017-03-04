DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Lakeland Currents 1013 – All Things Fishing

Ray Gildow welcomes Tony Roach, professional fishing guide from Moose Lake, Minnesota. Together, they’ll discuss the amount of work and dedication it takes to become a professional angler and guide here in Minnesota. Also, as a member of the Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee, Tony is able to lend some insight into the status of that lake and what the future looks like for sport fishing on Mille Lacs.

Related Posts

MN DNR Proposes License And Park Fee Increase

Posted on Jan. 26 2017 by

Minnesotans Age 16 Or Older Fish Free With Kids Jan. 14-16

Posted on Jan. 12 2017 by

State’s Fatal Work-Injuries Increased in 2015

Posted on Dec. 19 2016 by

DNR Urges Caution for Boaters

Posted on Nov. 28 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Gramma Bette said

Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More

Parenting Pod said

What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More

LilaStern said

We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

0

Community Rallies Around Salem WEST After Arson

Tragedy doesn’t discriminate. Not between the rich or the poor, evil or good. That was evident on Wednesday morning when Salem WEST, an
Posted on Mar. 3 2017

Recently Added

Community Rallies Around Salem WEST After Arson

Posted on Mar. 3 2017

In Focus: Aitkin Art Center Has Gone To The Birds

Posted on Mar. 3 2017

MN Could See Billions Of Dollars In Health Care Expenses

Posted on Mar. 3 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.