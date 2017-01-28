Lakeland Currents 1010 – Pain Management
Host Ray Gildow welcomes Dr. Joshua Horowitz, Pain Specialist at the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center. Together, they will discuss Pain management and examine various treatment options. Treating pain can be challenging for many patients because it is a very subjective issue, but Dr. Horowitz explains how different symptoms are put into context, hopefully leading to more successful treatments.
