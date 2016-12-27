Knocked Over Lamp Causes Over $20K In Damages

A fire caused by electrical issues caused tremendous loss to a home near Brainerd. According to a press release, a lamp in the bedroom may have tipped over, causing an estimated $20,000 to $30,000 in damages.

The Brainerd Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire on the 8400 block of 10th Street in St. Mathias Township on Friday at 9:03 P-M. When first responders arrived, the fire was in the bedroom on the second floor.

The fire was extinguished and direct fire damage was contained to the bedroom. There was some smoke and heat damage on the second floor.

25 firefighters assisted at the scene. No one was injured. North Ambulance and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office assisted, according to the press release.