Joint Planning Board Experiencing Budget Issues

The Greater Bemidji Joint Planning Board is a unique organization that provides planning and zoning services for the City of Bemidji, Northern Township and Bemidji Township. However in 2016 the J.P.B. ran a budget deficit of an estimated $26,000. Currently the J.P.B. is operating on reserve funds until the 2017 budget is approved at next weeks meeting.

Already for 2017 the J.P.B. is looking at a budget deficit of approximately $51,000. A large portion of that is the investment in a consultant firm hired to the help design a comprehensive plan.

The J.P.B. says that a contributing factor to the budget shortfall is linked to the ongoing litigation over annexation between Bemidji Township and the City of Bemidji.

Cost cutting measures are not off the table and cut backs may be in the works.

We reached out to Bemidji township for comment, but a representative for the township was unable to comment at this time.