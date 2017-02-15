DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Is Your Family Farm More Than 100 Years Old?

Haydee Clotter
Feb. 15 2017
Leave a Comment

Minnesota families who have owned their farms for 100 years or more may apply for the 2017 Century Farms Program.

Produced by the Minnesota State Fair in conjunction with the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation, the Century Farms Program was created to promote agriculture and honor historic family farms in the state.

More than 10,000 Minnesota farms have been honored since the program began in 1976.

Each year Century Farms receive an outdoor sign designating the farm a “Century Farm” and a certificate signed by Gov. Mark Dayton and presidents of the Farm Bureau and Minnesota State Fair. .

Family farms are recognized as Century Farms when three requirements are met. The farm must be: 1) at least 100 years old according to authentic land records; 2) in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years (continuous residence on the farm is not required); and 3) at least 50 acres.

For more information visit their website at mnstatefair.org

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

John Mellencamp, Other Performers Coming To State Fair

Posted on Feb. 14 2017 by

State Fair Board Approves $8 Million in Capital Improvements for 2017

Posted on Jan. 16 2017 by

2016 Minnesota State Fair Sets 1.9M Attendance Record

Posted on Sep. 7 2016 by

Minnesota State Fair Wrap Up

Posted on Sep. 5 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Langer said

Great idea to go over the stage towards people!!... Read More

Weeser1 said

Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More

D said

Wow Last time an under aged kid puled a knife and Bemidji cop got scared pissed... Read More

pbinca said

I have a Bzura tea cup on my kitchen wall...it's about 30" wide and is a cup ful... Read More

0

Brainerd Woman Wins Big In Minnesota Lottery

  Seven may be a lucky number for one woman in Brainerd that hit the jackpot in the Minnesota Lottery. Debra Kuhn of Brainerd won $77,777 by
Posted on Feb. 15 2017

Recently Added

Brainerd Woman Wins Big In Minnesota Lottery

Posted on Feb. 15 2017

Bail Remains For Deer River Man Charged In Toddler's Assault

Posted on Feb. 15 2017

Vacant Minnesota House Filled

Posted on Feb. 15 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.