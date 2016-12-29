Inside The Land Of Two Thousand License Plates

- Home
- Support
- Lakeland News
- Local Programs
- Watch Online
- Schedule
- Community
- Shop
- About
He was ten years old when he started his collection.
His basement is full of license plates from all over the world and several countries.
This retired chemistry teacher turned his hobby into an exhibition.
Haydee Clotter has the story.
Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.
Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More
Very informative... Read More
Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More
I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More