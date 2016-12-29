DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Inside The Land Of Two Thousand License Plates

Haydee Clotter
Dec. 28 2016
Leave a Comment

He was ten years old when he started his collection.

His basement is full of license plates from all over the world and several countries.

This retired chemistry teacher turned his hobby into an exhibition.

Haydee Clotter has the story.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Vote for New Minnesota Parks and Trails License Plate

Posted on Jun. 27 2016 by

Northwoods Adventure: Antique Outboard Motor Swap Shop

Posted on Apr. 19 2016 by

In Focus: 12th Annual It’s Only Clay Exhibit

Posted on Dec. 13 2014 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More

E. K. Rothermel said

I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More

0

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Preventable But Common During Winter Months

It’s an odorless, tasteless, invisible gas that is virtually undetectable. Carbon monoxide can quickly fill small, enclosed spaces such as fish
Posted on Dec. 28 2016

Recently Added

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Preventable But Common During Winter Months

Posted on Dec. 28 2016

Warriors Hoping To Make Next Step This Season

Posted on Dec. 28 2016

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Baked Sweet Potato and Spinach Frittata

Posted on Dec. 28 2016

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2016 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.