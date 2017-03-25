In Focus: Spring Time Is In Full Bloom At Kelly’s Cottage Garden

While it might not seem like spring time yet, some Minnesotans can’t wait to get outside and smell the flowers. Park Rapids residents have taken shelter from the rain inside Kelly’s Cottage Garden.

Kelly Kyllonen has been hosting these classes in the greenhouse for the last three years. She’s done a succulent vertical garden, fairy garden and Christmas wreath class, among others.

The dreary weather hasn’t stopped the eight class participants from looking forward to the spring time. The participants of all ages dropped by to create their own rooftop succulent birdhouses.

Marjorie Amick says she had no idea that there were so many different types of succulents.

Kyllonen says her favorite part is to seeing the different people come through the doors and being able to share the space with them.

Three generations gather around this table. Renee Anderson brought her daughter, cousin and aunt to the event.

For Shar Jacobsen, this was certainly out of the ordinary experience. And for a first time student, she seemed to fair well, perhaps in part due to her teacher.

The participants will be able to come back in a few weeks to see their birdhouses completely filled out.

Kelly’s Cottage Garden hosts a variety of events. More information on her next event can be found on her website, Facebook page or by giving her a call at (218) 821-6122.