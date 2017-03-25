DONATE

LPTV NEWS

In Focus: Spring Time Is In Full Bloom At Kelly’s Cottage Garden

While it might not seem like spring time yet, some Minnesotans can’t wait to get outside and smell the flowers. Park Rapids residents have taken shelter from the rain inside Kelly’s Cottage Garden.

Kelly Kyllonen has been hosting these classes in the greenhouse for the last three years. She’s done a succulent vertical garden, fairy garden and Christmas wreath class, among others.

The dreary weather hasn’t stopped the eight class participants from looking forward to the spring time. The participants of all ages dropped by to create their own rooftop succulent birdhouses.

Marjorie Amick says she had no idea that there were so many different types of succulents.

Kyllonen says her favorite part is to seeing the different people come through the doors and being able to share the space with them.

Three generations gather around this table. Renee Anderson brought her daughter, cousin and aunt to the event.

For Shar Jacobsen, this was certainly out of the ordinary experience. And for a first time student, she seemed to fair well, perhaps in part due to her teacher.

The participants will be able to come back in a few weeks to see their birdhouses completely filled out.

Kelly’s Cottage Garden hosts a variety of events. More information on her next event can be found on her website, Facebook page or by giving her a call at (218) 821-6122.

Related Posts

Golden Apple: Local Farmers Visit Laporte School Gardeners

Golden Apple: Laporte’s Growing Garden

Northwoods Adventure: Garden Circles Campaign

Golden Apple: Laporte Community Garden

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Bill said

You do realize that the people commenting on this commented on it before that in... Read More

Sidne said

Ummmm lets see here,,, he open up a FAKE Facebook under a fake name of a 13 year... Read More

W said

Pedophelia and sexualization of children in the world, specifically the USA, has... Read More

W said

You guys are sick. When someone is even ACCUSED of pedophelia or child sex crime... Read More

0

Crosby-Ironton Headed To Sixth Title Game

The Crosby-Ironton Rangers boys basketball team entered the 2017 state tournament as the #3 seed and after winning its first game on Wednesday
Posted on Mar. 25 2017

Recently Added

Crosby-Ironton Headed To Sixth Title Game

Posted on Mar. 25 2017

BSU Football Begins Spring Practices

Posted on Mar. 24 2017

Lakeland Currents 1016 - Northern Minnesota Veterans Home

Posted on Mar. 24 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.