DONATE

LPTV NEWS

In Focus: Sioux Chef Dishes Out And Delivers

Mal Meyer
Feb. 17 2017
Leave a Comment

Sean Sherman has worked in steak houses, Italian and Spanish restaurants before creating his own pop-up restaurant and food truck. Specializing in pre-contact indigenous food, you wont find any dairy, flour, processed sugar, beef, pork or chicken in any of his food.

Today’s menu consists of rabbit, wild rice, forest mushrooms, leeks and cedar tea. He hopes that the flavors will speak for themselves.

Using her biology degree from Bemidji State University, Tashia Hart will go out to scavenge for some of the plants they need.

Brian Yazzie calls this micro-regional indigenous food – using the culture of the native people in area to direct the meal.

Over the past year, the Sioux Chef launched a wildly successful Kickstarter campaign, which had more individual backers than any other restaurant on the site. Its with this momentum that they’ve been able to host guest chefs to cook with them during the popups.

Later on, the food was ready to be served for the inaugural fundraising dinner for American Indian student success at BSU.

The simple but elaborate dishes were a hit.

Mal Meyer
Posted by Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

BSU Memorial Hall Design Recognized For Sustainability

Posted on Feb. 1 2017 by

BSU, NTC President Releases Statement On Immigration Ban

Posted on Jan. 31 2017 by

Gratitude Tour Coming To Bemidji

Posted on Jan. 27 2017 by

BSU Ranked Among Top 25 Affordable Online Bachelor’s Degree

Posted on Jan. 26 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

Langer said

Great idea to go over the stage towards people!!... Read More

Weeser1 said

Well, people need to think. That was not smart at all.... Read More

D said

Wow Last time an under aged kid puled a knife and Bemidji cop got scared pissed... Read More

0

Flu Season Hitting Its Peak

Flu season is well underway in Minnesota and across the country, but while this season is mild compared to past seasons, you should still take
Posted on Feb. 17 2017

Recently Added

Flu Season Hitting Its Peak

Posted on Feb. 17 2017

Lakeland Currents 1012 - Sanford Bemidji Cancer Center

Posted on Feb. 17 2017

New Auditor Of The Year Named

Posted on Feb. 17 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.