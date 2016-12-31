In Focus: Jewelry From Park Rapids Headed To Pre-Golden Globes Party
The glitz, the glamour…it’s almost time for the Golden Globes. The annual award show celebrating the best in film and television will bring in celebrities from all over the world.
One of these celebrities may pick up some Park Rapids fashion in one of their goodie bags, as Mal Meyer reports for this week’s In Focus.
