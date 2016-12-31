DONATE

In Focus: Jewelry From Park Rapids Headed To Pre-Golden Globes Party

Mal Meyer
Dec. 30 2016
The glitz, the glamour…it’s almost time for the Golden Globes. The annual award show celebrating the best in film and television will bring in celebrities from all over the world.

One of these celebrities may pick up some Park Rapids fashion in one of their goodie bags, as Mal Meyer reports for this week’s In Focus.

Sen. Carrie Ruud’s Take On Committee Assignments

The 2017 committee assignments have been announced for the upcoming legislative session. This is the first time Republicans have occupied both
Posted on Dec. 30 2016

