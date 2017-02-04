DONATE

In Focus: Elephant Man Comes From The Streets Of London To Bemidji

Mal Meyer
Feb. 3 2017
The Elephant Man is making his debut in Bemidji tonight. The play is based on on the classic 1980 film set in London but its message is timeless.

John Merrick is treated as a freak show meant for people to gawk at for his severe deformities.

It isn’t until a doctor takes notice and brings him to a hospital where the audience sees actor Steven Mayer transform into the elephant man.

One of the most unique takes of the Bemidji Community Theater’s adaptation is the lack of prosthetics for the role.

But there are plenty more transformations for the audience to look forward to. Even an actress who is at first is paid to be John Merrick’s friend can see beyond his exterior.

It’s this message that shines through for the play’s cast and crew.

Director Julie Kaiser hopes that people will leave the theater with a renewed sense of hope.

The Elephant Man will have six showings at the Bemidji Chief Theater. On February 3rd, 4th, 10th and 11th, the show will begin at 7:30 PM. On February 5th and 12th, the show will begin at 2 PM. Tickets are $12 at Iverson Corner Drug, Ken K Thompson Jewelry and are available at the door one hour before the show.

