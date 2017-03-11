DONATE

In Focus: Dancing Duo Gets Others Grooving And Moving

Their classes touch on a little bit of everything from salsa to folk and everything in between.

Tonight’s lesson is all about line dancing with a little bit of cha-cha.

At the helm is Suzy and Hondo, who have been teaching twists, shimmies and turns for almost two decades.

But for Hondo, it was the career that almost wasn’t – he dropped out of his first college dance class. But after building up the nerve, he got back out out there, even dancing in the spring show at his alma mater, Bemidji State University.

Suzy says her favorite dance to teach is the waltz because it has some of the more basic steps.

From there the dynamic duo can move their students on to different dances.

Over the course of twelve weeks, they’ll teach twelve different dance styles. Even collegiate competitors like Micaiah Graham learned a thing or two.

Bryan Westerman and his wife Judy have been moving and grooving for years, but they came to the studio to improve their skills.

For those who think they don’t have what it takes, it’s worth the try.

