In Focus: Aitkin Art Center Has Gone To The Birds

The Jaques Art Center in Aitkin has gone to the birds! Its current exhibit features a wide variety of area birds captured in many different ways by Minnesota artists.

The exhibit isn’t just for the birds, but the many people who also call Aitkin home.

Angie Barnhart says the thought was to pay tribute to Aitkin County, which has become a birding hotspot in central Minnesota.

This is the first time the center has devoted the exhibit to this subject, but its namesake – Francis Lee Jaques – was a renowned wildlife artist.

Though some locals might recognize other names in the exhibit as well.

Sheriff Turner was able to capture a grouse, loon family and chickadee in some spectacular shots.

And while he has since moved out of the city, Aitkin high school alum Brad Snodgrass’ award winning decoys can also be found here.

Each artist brings something unique through their different mediums, even if the subject is somewhat similar.

Barnhart says bird and art lovers alike will enjoy the many works.

Bruce O’Bryan dropped by to check out the exhibit with his wife. He enjoys wood carving and was impressed by the pieces.

The exhibit is free and open to the public from now until April 1st.

Scott Turner will give a presentation about his hobby at the Jaques Art Center on Thursday, March 16 at 1 p.m. Coffee and cookies will be served at this free presentation.

A needle-felted Easter Egg Workshop will be held on Saturday, March 25 at the Jaques from 10 – 1 p.m. Call to reserve your spot in this class which is limited to 20 adult students. Cost for the class is $20.