Identity Of Missing Woman Confirmed
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received confirmation from the UND Forensic Pathologist that the recovered remains from a Dec. 2 search belong to Michelle Newell of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota.
Newell had been reported missing in Ramsey County this past September.
Timothy Barr is being held in the Cass County Jail on two felony charges: manslaughter and duty in accident involving death or injury.
The case remains active.
