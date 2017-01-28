DONATE

Ice Measured At 22 Inches For Annual Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Taylor Archer
Jan. 27 2017
The Ice Fishing Extravaganza is nearly upon us as those who plan on competing tomorrow began to drill their holes today.

Last week during the official ice check, the ice was measured at 20 inches. Nearly a week later it has increased with another two. The weather is expected to be cloudy tomorrow but in the 20s.

One of the new additions to this year’s attractions will be a beer garden.

Taylor Archer
