DONATE

LPTV NEWS

House Speaker Daudt Looks To Reject $14k Raise

Mal Meyer
Mar. 14 2017
Leave a Comment
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican House Speaker Kurt Daudt says he’s exploring whether the Legislature can reject a recently approved $14,000 raise.

An independent council created by Minnesota voters set lawmakers’ first raise in nearly two decades in motion last week. The salary increase from $31,000 to $45,000 is slated to take effect in July.

Voters overwhelmingly created a legislative salary council in November that removed lawmakers’ responsibility for setting their own pay. But the Legislature likely still needs to authorize the extra money to cover those larger paychecks.

Daudt said Tuesday he’d seek legal advice on whether the council’s decision is binding on the Legislature. If it’s not, the speaker said Republicans may opt out.

It reflects the continuing unease surrounding lawmaker pay even after that power was given to an independent body.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bill Passes MN House Giving State Authority On Wages & Sick Leave

Posted on Mar. 3 2017 by

Stores One Step Closer To Selling Liquor On Sundays

Posted on Feb. 27 2017 by

MnDOT Increases Speed Limit On Select Highways

Posted on Feb. 1 2017 by

Minnesota House Republicans Receive Committee Assignments

Posted on Dec. 27 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Agnetta Person said

Thank you for the great coverage for such a worthwhile cause, Project Linus help... Read More

triscog said

Thank you for your awesome coverage of Project Linus make a blanket day. It is n... Read More

Gramma Bette said

Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More

Parenting Pod said

What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More

0

Public Comment Sought For Brainerd Area Lakes, Stream Management

Citizens interested in learning about or commenting on Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) strategies for managing Brainerd area
Posted on Mar. 14 2017

Recently Added

Public Comment Sought For Brainerd Area Lakes, Stream Management

Posted on Mar. 14 2017

Controlled Meadow Burn Planned For Remer, Inguadona Townships

Posted on Mar. 14 2017

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Announces New CEO

Posted on Mar. 14 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.