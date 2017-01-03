DONATE

LPTV NEWS

House Majority, Minority Speakers Chosen

Mal Meyer
Jan. 3 2017
Leave a Comment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., has been re-elected to serve as speaker of the House of Representatives during the 115th Congress, gaining 239 votes.

Ryan, 46, will serve his first full term as speaker after succeeding John Boehner in October 2015. Tuesday’s vote comes with little of the drama that accompanied Boehner’s election two years ago when 25 House Republicans voted for someone other than Boehner.

Ryan will lead the GOP charge to repeal President Barack Obama’s signature health insurance law and cut taxes and regulation.

Democrats nominated Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California for speaker. She received 189 votes and will serve as House minority leader. Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio gained two votes, while Reps. Jim Cooper of Tennessee, John Lewis of Georgia and Daniel Webster each gained a vote.

 

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Two Bemidji Area Republican Newcomers Head To The House

Posted on Nov. 10 2016 by

Minnesota’s District 8 Candidates’ Gun Policies

Posted on Oct. 23 2014 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More

E. K. Rothermel said

I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More

0

Christmas Tree Fires Most Common In January

If you still have your Christmas tree up, you may want to take it down now. The National Fire Protection Association is encouraging people to
Posted on Jan. 3 2017

Recently Added

Christmas Tree Fires Most Common In January

Posted on Jan. 3 2017

Pequot Lakes Teenager Injured In Car Crash

Posted on Jan. 3 2017

Two Bemidji Residents Injured In Morrison County Rollover

Posted on Jan. 3 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.