Horseback Ride Turns Awry

A normal horseback ride turned into a trip to the hospital for a young woman after a vehicle hit the horse she was riding on. The accident happened on Feb. 21 at approximately 5:34 p.m.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Kylee Latterell, 17, of Royalton and her friend were riding horses northbound along the east side of 250th Ave., south of Nature Road in Buckman Township east of Royalton.

Gene Hyatt, 33, was traveling north on 250th Ave. just south of Nature Road when he came upon the riders and struck the horse ridden by Latterell. Latterell was thrown off the horse and injured. She was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to the St. Gabriel’s Hospital.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Pierz Police Department, Royalton Police Department, MLMB First Responders and Gold Cross Ambulance.