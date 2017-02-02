DONATE

Thief River Falls Hockey Team Suspended

Josh Peterson
Feb. 2 2017
The Thief River Falls school district has suspended all members of the boys’ varsity and junior varsity hockey teams after an external investigation uncovered misconduct by some of the players.

The Associated Press reports that the school’s superintendent, Bradley Bergstrom, says the weeklong suspension began Monday and the players have forfeited one junior varsity game and two varsity games against Crookston and St. Cloud Cathedral.

A law firm hired by the district has met with each player, allowing parents to be there and students to share their side of the story. Bergstrom says, “based on the outcome” of the investigation the entire team has been suspended and will be required to participate in an “educational component.”

Bergstrom declined to comment on the nature of the allegations against players, but says hazing was not the issue.

