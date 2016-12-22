DONATE

Ho Ho No! Christmas Day Snow Storm Possible

Josh Peterson
Dec. 22 2016
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Sunday morning through Monday morning.

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a Winter Storm Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Monday morning.

Timing… snow… sleet and freezing rain are possible from Sunday morning through Monday morning.

Snow and ice accumulations… total snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of two tenths of an inch are possible.

Winds/visibilities… winds gusting as high as 35 mph could cause areas of blowing and drifting snow… especially in open areas. In addition… some reductions to visibility are likely.

Impacts… the ice could result in difficult travel conditions.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

