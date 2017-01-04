Hillary Clinton To Attend Inauguration
On Jan. 20 Donald Trump will be sworn into office as the 45th president of the United States and Hillary Clinton along with her husband, former President Bill Clinton will be in attendance, according to New York Magazine.
The Clinton’s said their decision is based on a sense of duty and respect for the American democratic process.
Former Presidents George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter will also be at the inauguration.
