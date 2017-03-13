Hill City Rollover Crash Kills Man

A Hill City man is dead after a rollover crash about six miles north of Hill City on Saturday morning.

Michael Washburn, 40, was pronounced dead at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital in Grand Rapids after his Volkswagon Passat went of the side of Highway 169, struck a driveway approach, and rolled over before resting on its its wheels, according to a report by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Tomas Charles Cuellar, 39 of LaPrairie, Minn., was transported to St. Luke’s hospital in Duluth, and Bradley Gene Doree, 48, of Hill City, was transported to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, both with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear who the driver of the vehicle was. It is also unknown whether or not the three men were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.