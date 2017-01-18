DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Hearing Set In Philando Castile Case

Haydee Clotter
Jan. 18 2017
Leave a Comment

Prosecutors believe the case against a Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile during a traffic stop last July should proceed.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors made the arguments in a document filed Wednesday that the case must be resolved by a jury.

This all comes as a response to the defense request to dismiss the case against St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez.

Yanez faces manslaughter and other charges. A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15

 

 

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

New Judge Assigned To Case Of Minnesota Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Philando Castile

Posted on Jan. 5 2017 by

Philando Castile Investigation Goes To County Prosecutors

Posted on Sep. 28 2016 by

Police React to Recent Shootings

Posted on Jul. 11 2016 by

Protests Over Castile Shooting, Gov. Dayton Responds

Posted on Jul. 7 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

BSU Grad said

Poor, poor decision in my opinion. If your goal is to expand your brand you wan... Read More

Eric Esterby said

It's really tough when a quality TV broadcast of Beaver hockey like LPTV provide... Read More

DLS said

You left out the Paula Bunions!!!... Read More

Stan Brothers said

Very interesting art! Love the colors, shapes, stories...... Read More

0

Winter Weather Causes Blood Shortage

The American Red Cross is urging blood and platelet donors to help restock its shelves. Since Dec. 1 almost 300 blood drives across 27 states
Posted on Jan. 18 2017

Recently Added

Winter Weather Causes Blood Shortage

Posted on Jan. 18 2017

Millions Added To Target Center Renovation Project

Posted on Jan. 18 2017

Sunday Liquor Ban Still A Debate

Posted on Jan. 18 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.