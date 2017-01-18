Hearing Set In Philando Castile Case
Prosecutors believe the case against a Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile during a traffic stop last July should proceed.
According to the Associated Press, prosecutors made the arguments in a document filed Wednesday that the case must be resolved by a jury.
This all comes as a response to the defense request to dismiss the case against St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez.
Yanez faces manslaughter and other charges. A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15
