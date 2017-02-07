Head-on Crash In Deer Creek Township Kills Two

Two women are dead and a toddler is injured after a head-on crash on Highway 29 in Deer Creek Township on Sunday afternoon.

Jessica Marie Lannes, 31, of Wadena, died after she was traveling westbound in her 1999 Oldsmobile Alero on Highway 29 when she crossed the center line to pass a vehicle, colliding head-on with a 2001 Chevy Tracker, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

The driver of the Chevy Tracker, Lucille Rehm, 63, of Wadena, also died in the crash.

Two-year-old Mason Mousseau was a passenger in the Oldsmobile and was transported to Tri-County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

All three people involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts and airbags were deployed on impact.

Minnesota State Patrol was assisted in the investigation by the Ottertail County Sheriff’s Office.