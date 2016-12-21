Hann Could Become Next Minnesota Republican Party Chairman

After losing his Senate seat, David Hann is contemplating a run to lead the Minnesota Republican Party, according to the Associated Press.

Hann was defeated in the November election but has gotten plenty of credit for the GOP’s takeover of the chamber. Hann says he’s been encouraged to run and will decide sometime in January.

Current chairman Keith Downey has said he doesn’t intend to run for a third term.

Lakeland News reached out to Sen. Hann and he said that many people have approached him and are encouraging him to be a candidate.

“I’m honored to be considered and will make a decision sometime after the new year,” Sen. Hann said.

Sen. David Hann, R-Eden Prairie, represents District 48.