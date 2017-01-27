DONATE

Gratitude Tour Coming To Bemidji

Josh Peterson
Jan. 27 2017
Garrison Keillor may have wrapped up “A Prairie Home Companion” but he will soon be on the road again with a Gratitude Tour as part of Minnesota Public Radio’s 50th Anniversary.

The Gratitude Tour will stop at five college campuses this spring, which includes a stop at Bemidji State Universities Beaux Arts Ballroom where Keillor will perform at 7 p.m. Monday, April 24.

Keillor last performed in Bemidji with “A Prairie Home Companion” back in November of 2015.

Tickets are $10 for staff members of Bemidji State and free for students. Tickets for the general public are $25. For more information you can visit www.garrisonkeillor.com

