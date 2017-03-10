Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Advances To State With OT Win Over Hermantown

- Home
- Support
- Lakeland News
- Local Programs
- Watch Online
- Schedule
- Community
- Shop
- About
The Grand Rapids Girls Basketball team advanced to the Class AAA state tournament with a 65-60 overtime win over Hermantown Thursday night. Hear from head coach Kris Hamling, and Junior Guard Heaven Hamling below.
Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.
Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More
What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More
We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More
Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More