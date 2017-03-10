DONATE

Grand Rapids Girls Basketball Advances To State With OT Win Over Hermantown

Justin Prince
Mar. 9 2017
The Grand Rapids Girls Basketball team advanced to the Class AAA state tournament with a 65-60 overtime win over Hermantown Thursday night. Hear from head coach Kris Hamling, and Junior Guard Heaven Hamling below.

Justin Prince
City Of Bemidji Debating Opening Liquor Stores On Sunday

Minnesota’s liquor laws are changing in a big way. Beginning on July 1st, liquor stores will now have the option of being open on Sundays.
Posted on Mar. 9 2017

