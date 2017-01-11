Grand Rapids Arts and Culture Commission Announce Mayor’s Arts Award

The inaugural Mayor’s Arts Award will take place at the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner on April 20.

The Grand Rapids Arts and Culture Commission will present the award to a business or non-arts organization that has made a significant impact on the arts in the Grand Rapids Area.

Letters of nomination are due by Feb. 3 and can be emailed to Amy Dettmer (adettmer@ci.grand-rapids.mn.us).

The criteria is based on outstanding acts in support of of the arts such as significant impact either through a single act of sufficient magnitude or through a variety of activities involving the arts over a period of time.