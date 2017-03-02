Governor Pushing For Licenses For Immigrants
According to the Associated Press, Gov. Mark Dayton is pushing lawmakers to issue licenses to immigrants living in Minnesota illegally as part of their effort to pass a Real ID bill.
The Legislature has struggled for years to comply with the stronger federal ID standards ahead of a January 2018 deadline for upgraded licenses to board domestic flights.
Dayton said Wednesday he’s urging Senate Democrats to insist that bill also expand licenses to immigrants living in Minnesota illegally.
