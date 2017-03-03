Governor Mark Dayton Recovering From Prostate Cancer Surgery
Governor Mark Dayton is recovering from surgery after having his prostate removed.
The Minnesota governor took to social media and posted a message on Facebook late Thursday night:
The 70- year- old governor, who is battling prostate cancer, planned to spend the rest of the day recovering at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, surrounded by family.
The governor’s spokesperson reports that there was no signs the cancer had spread beyond the prostate, and the Mayo Clinic called it localized, treatable and curable.
Mayo Clinic doctors also said Dayton should be able to carry on his duties as governor without significant interruption until end of his term in 2019.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More
What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More
We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More
Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More