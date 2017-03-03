Governor Mark Dayton Recovering From Prostate Cancer Surgery

Governor Mark Dayton is recovering from surgery after having his prostate removed.

The Minnesota governor took to social media and posted a message on Facebook late Thursday night:

The 70- year- old governor, who is battling prostate cancer, planned to spend the rest of the day recovering at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, surrounded by family.

The governor’s spokesperson reports that there was no signs the cancer had spread beyond the prostate, and the Mayo Clinic called it localized, treatable and curable.

Mayo Clinic doctors also said Dayton should be able to carry on his duties as governor without significant interruption until end of his term in 2019.