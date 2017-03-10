Governor Mark Dayton Back To Work After Surgery

Governor Mark Dayton says he’s feeling OK but still recovering after prostate cancer surgery.

Dayton made his first public appearance Friday after undergoing surgery to remove his prostate. He revealed the cancer diagnosis in January, a day after fainting while delivering his annual State of the State address.

Dayton says the recovery hasn’t been fun but was reassured that doctors confirmed the cancer had not spread beyond his prostate. The Democratic governor expects the road to full recovery to last about a month but he’s back to work full-time.

His return comes as the Legislature shifts its attention toward crafting a two-year budget. Dayton says he’ll release a revised budget proposal next week.